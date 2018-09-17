//Oz Buzz #8

#OZBUZZ #HOTPROPERTY #REALESTATEMARKET #BOOK #WORLDVIEWROMP #OUTLOOKCONFERENCE #LIVELIFELARGE #REOUTLOOK.CA

Q & A

Q: Ozzie: In the former newsletter you had a question and answer column. Can you bring that back?

A: From time to time. Yes.

Q: How do I get a list of assignments of pre-sales?

A: Go to craigslist.com or kijiji.com and sometimes at realestatetalks.com and look under ‘assignments’ or ‘assignment’. Then look for by owner and by realtor. As of today, there are 72 offered. There are some offers I know of, having reduced by more than $50,000.

Q: How do I find price reductions?

A: Stay close to your Realtor. Price reductions on MLS are posted daily. He/she will know them and send for your area.

Q: Do Ozbuzz subscribers get free tickets to OUTLOOK 2019 on the 22nd?

A: No. Really?

Q: I know you can’t really say, but when do you think the market downturn is over?

A: On April 4th, 2019 at 9 PM – precisely

Q: I loved your binge-watching European crime shows on Netflix! Any new ones?

A: My wife and I loved “Hinterland”, “River”, “The Frozen Dead”.

Q: I like the numbers. Can you do them for all markets as before?

A: No, but we will have all major market numbers at our Outlook conferenceas well as the forecasts as to how they will perform in the next 6 months.

Q: You are advertising an AUCTION MASTER? I thought we do not have auction sales in Canada – only Australia? What does that mean?

A: Yes and no. Australia has all sales take place via an auction. Canada has some sales (we had lots in Alberta sell at auction featured in OzBuzz 2) BUT … our Auction Master is a US expert. He has purchased this year: Houses for $9,000, $12,000, apartment building for $30,000, etc. He will teach you how he does it and how you can do it too.

HOT PROPERTY

1. Pemberton – SMALL POCKETS

Top floor 9-year-old condo in one of the most beautiful valleys in Canada. Ask us how. Only 25 mins from Whistler/Blackcomb, adventure IS your backyard. This is affordable housing! Whistler is not.

Pets & Rentals Allowed List Price: $285,900 + gst – 1 parking 1 locker.

2. Edmonton – BIG POCKETS

Buy two apartment buildings, 28 strata titles. The owners say sell! An ace multifamily broker in Edmonton has put together this reversion. The timing can’t be better, future LRT train right up the road. Lots of improvements have been made. Buy both buildings, all 28 units for only $103,500 per unit. Fully rented with management in place.

At our Outlook conference Ozzie will be discussing:

At our Outlook conferenceOzzie will be discussing:

8 astounding predictions from Ozzie

predictions from Ozzie What you should buy and what you should NOT buy in 2019

How Italy remains the biggest risk for world finances

How Merkel weakened Germany

How worldwide populism will affect Canadian real estate

Why you need to keep selling emerging markets and stay home

Why the world economic crisis will not happen again – but something much bigger might

Why you need to know about the shadow banking system

Why you should not spend a lot of time on whether the same economic crisis will come.

It will not! But another “Black Swan” crisis will come – so get ready

Why you need to understand the markets that you are in

How LNG Canada will get the green light and what it will mean for BC

Why you should sell REITS

