LAND RUSH 2021 – Meet our Experts. Ozzie Jurock is a Fellow of the Real Estate Institute of Canada (FRI). President of Jurock Real Estate Insider (Division of Jurock Publishing Ltd-since 1993)

(Division of Jurock Publishing Ltd-since 1993) Founder of the Real Estate Action Group REAG

Chairman of Jurock Case Investment Realty Inc. (Formerly Worldwide Referrals Realty) Author: Forget About Location, Location, Location

What, When, Where, and How to Buy Real Estate in Canada

The Real Estate Action Book

The Real Estate Action Book 2.0

“ Grow into your future best ” – Motivational set.

” – Motivational set. Ozzie is the only Canadian real estate advisor featured in Donald Trump’s new book: Trump: The Best Real Estate Advice I Ever Received: 100 Top Experts Share Their Strategies.

Ozzie is also featured in a prominent chapter in the latest US Bestseller The Trendsetters. Peter C. Newman in his book Titans called him a Real Estate Guru.

Vancouver Magazine called him one of the 45 brightest people in Vancouver.

Ozzie Jurock appears (25 years) every Saturday on the first class show “MoneyTalks” with Michael Campbell on CKNW.

Ozzie Jurock appeared on BCTV for 18 years as a Real Estate Analyst He has also written hundreds of published real estate articles in The Vancouver Sun, Business in Vancouver,The Calgary Herald, The Edmonton Journal, The Globe and Mail, The Western Investor and dozens of magazines. (List of published articles)

Several thousand people have subscribed to his monthly and weekly newsletters Jurock Real Estate Insider, and at Ozbuzz.ca. Over 600 attendees attend the Landrush Real Estate Conferences in the spring (24 years) and the Real Estate Outlook conferences in the fall (26 years). His OzBuzz blog (ozbuzz.ca) has 22,300 subscribers.

OzBuzz Podcasts feature leading real estate personalities and their road to success.

His zoom videos at youtube.com/jurockvideo are popular. Mark Victor Hansen, co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul says: “Ozzie is one of the wisest money men alive. I love listening to and reading him and so will you. Drink deeply of his wisdom, insights, advice and you’ll permanently prosper.”

He is featured in Who’s Who in Canada, Who’s Who in America, BC and the US, as well as the Louis Rukeyser’s Who’s Who. Oh, and his recipe for Salmon Wellington is featured in the Chicken Soup of the Soul cookbook (weeeellll…his wife had something to do with that!). Michael Geller FCIP, RPP, MLAI, Retired Architect AIBC He is the principal of the Geller Group. Also, an adjunct Professor, SFU Centre for Sustainable Development; Resource and Environmental Management. Michael Geller is a Vancouver-based retired architect planner, real estate consultant and property developer with four decades’ experience in the public, private and institutional sectors. He also serves on the Adjunct Faculty of Simon Fraser University. He is a regular contributor to the Vancouver Courier and Vancouver Sun and a frequent commentator on urban issues across Canada.

He is president of The Geller Group which specializes in planning and real estate consulting for a variety of large and small-scale residential and mixed-use projects. He also undertakes small property developments on his own, or in partnership with others. Michael has been honoured as a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Planners and Life Member of the Architectural Institute of BC. Charan Sethi He is the President and Chief Visionary Officer of the Tien Sher Group of Companies. He became a ‘one-stop shop’ for real estate developer clients, streamlining services such as assembling, rezoning, designing, selling and servicing new home projects. In 2001, Charan took the first step into the development industry creating housing affordability solutions through innovative mid­sized, vertically integrated developments. Charan purchased 12 acres in Whalley. Through his efforts, Whalley has been recognized as the Historic Whalley District, promoting Surrey as a centre for arts and culture, and working hard to preserve Whalley’s history. He gave birth to the micro-suite in Surrey which allowed for a down payment as low as $6,000. The BALANCE building was BC’s first-ever for-sale micro-suite building. Charan’s next project is 141 units – six storey building and soon after 35, 37 and 46 storey towers on the iconic Flamingo property. He is also planning a 56-storey iconic tower, a large office podium and commercial space transforming the intersection of 108th. And King George Blvd.

He is a very strong, high quality community builder and developer and has created new single-family and multi-family communities and subdivisions throughout Surrey, Richmond, New Westminster and Parksville. Developments included Quattro 1, 2, and 3, The Venue, Balance and The Maverick, all which were touted as bringing Yaletown to Surrey. The Balance units are among the smallest units in Canada and built to be affordable, and Venue which was aimed at young hipsters. Ralph Case Ralph is co-founder of Jurock Case Investment Realty (jcir.ca). He has been a speaker at Real Estate and Investment conferences in the United States and Canada and owns a Real Estate syndication company. He is an author in the books: Real Estate Action and the bestseller: Trendsetters.

Ralph doesn’t just talk the talk; he practices what he teaches! He has bought and sold over 2500 residential units either individually or with his joint venture partners. Clearly. he is a man of ACTION! His specialty is “Action Plans”, and he meets monthly with Real Estate Action Group members to perfect their plans and reach their goals. An investor since 1981, Ralph specializes in putting together joint venture partnerships to profit from land and apartment building deals. His speciality is identifying opportunities where proper management can unlock significant gains in net operating income (NOI) Kyle Green Kyle Green has been working as a mortgage broker since 2006 and has carved out a niche as an investment property specialist since 2008. His years of experience working with the Real Estate Action Group and many other investors and investment groups has made him one of the go-to resources for financing investment properties in Canada.

Kyle was Mortgage Alliance’s top producing franchise agent in British Columbia since 2011 before switching to Dominion lending in 2017 and has been a high producing agent since entering the industry. His articles have been featured in many publications such as the Vancouver Sun, The Province, Western Investor, Philippine Canadian Inquirer and more. One of his proudest awards has to be the REAG Joint Venture Award for his deal of the year in 2010, in which he closed on a $1.15 million property with $0 of his own money.

Kyle has been investing in real estate personally and his cash flow analysis spreadsheet – which he originally designed for himself – has been a huge hit with thousands of investors currently using it. His creativity goes a long way in finding ways of getting tough deals approved. Whether you are a first-time home buyer or an investor, Kyle has the skill set to help you grow wealth in real estate. During his free time Kyle likes to play hockey, watch Canucks hockey, and hang out with friends (and probably talk hockey!). Jeff Fawcett Is the president of Fawcett Insurance Ltd. Started in the business licking stamps for the Christmas Cards & Calendars and was head janitor at age of 7! Was licensed at the young age of 16 to sell ICBC Insurance.

33 years later Jeff is President of Fawcett Insurance working with an experience Team of 12. We insure a lot of Rental Homes, Condos and Apartment & Strata buildings.

Past President Sales & Marketing Vancouver

Past President Sales & Marketing International

Past President North Vancouver Chamber of Commerce

Past President Change The World, The North Shore Harvest Project.

REAG Member

Real-estate investor involved with multiple JV and owner of multiple rental condos. Kelly Fry Kelly Fry is a Realtor® who is also a Chartered Accountant. She is originally from Montreal where she completed her Bachelor of Commerce and Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy at McGill University. Her love for numbers has made her a natural at analyzing real estate deals.

Kelly ran her own clothing business for 10 years after she left her tax position in public practice. It was during that time that she ventured into real estate investing. After reading the book Rich Dad Poor Dad, she started taking real estate investment classes.

Kelly went from building a real estate portfolio of 4 properties to almost 50 properties within 4 years. In her early years as an investor, one of her most creative deals was the acquisition of a $1 million dollar condo converted building in Red Deer at wholesale with only $12,000 down and she retailed out most of the units and joint ventured on the others.

In 2009, she began working as a paid mentor for Rich Dad Education and mentored over 200 students one on one across Canada.

In 2011 she got her real estate license and started working as an investment realtor with Keller Williams Elite. She was awarded Rookie of The Year and never looked back. She has been in the top 10% of Greater Vancouver’s realtors since 2014.

In 2013, she taught Creative Financing in Calgary and Toronto for Rich Dad Education but then decided that her time was better served locally selling real estate to investors.

As the demand grew for her investment realtor expertise, she grew an investment team which now consists of 13 people, of which 9 are agents or in training to become agents.

She finished 2019 as the TOP SALES AGENT out of 320 realtors in her market centre and with her team finished number 20 in Canada for units sold with Keller Williams.

During the last few years she has been actively investing and has grown her portfolio to almost 150 doors with the acquisition of 5 apartment buildings in Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Mission, Abbotsford and Cloverdale in the last 4 years.

She also acquired commercial space for her team with no money down so that they would have the space that the brokerage could not give them. Her latest passion is air bnb rentals in different areas locally so that she can teach her clients how to do the same. Rick Hoogendoorn Rick Hoogendoorn is commonly referred to as “Rictoria” at Ozzie’s Real Estate Action Group (REAG) meetings. Rick and his spouse Cheri began investing in real estate in 1997 and built up a substantial portfolio of properties in Western Canada, primarily through joint venture partnerships with family and friends. Rick and Cheri are four-time Deal of the Year award winners with Ozzie’s REAG group, three times for Best Joint Venture Partnership and once for Best Land Deal.

In November 2014 they completed construction on their first 20-unit, purpose-built rental apartment building: Roberts Landing. Their second building, the 30-unit Roberts Place, followed. In 2019, they completed their 63-unit purpose-built rental development, Hockley Corners, and then sold their three buildings to a REIT. In all cases, Rick and Cheri set up limited partnerships to make the projects happen. They now have additional developments underway in both Langford and Esquimalt.

Rick is the author of two books, What Is Stopping You? and 18 Holes to Your Goals. He also contributed to Ozzie’s book Real Estate Action 2.0. Rick is an entertaining speaker, who has a knack for doing impersonations. Rick is now retired as a REALTOR®, but still works as the marketing manager for the Greater Victoria Property Group, and their three REALTORS® team. Rick Hoogendoorn and Cheri Crause James Knull James Knull has been a Realtor for 11 years and has over 15 years of experience in Real Estate investing with over 250 investment properties. He is a passionate and experienced leader who mentors other investors. He takes his role as leader of the Mogul team seriously. His mentality, “Live Well”, truly radiates from the team to the community. He strives to inspire everyone to make Real Estate the vehicle that drives them to success. Mogul Realty Group works with investors Canada-Wide to acquire revenue property in Edmonton & Vancouver ranging from BRRR, flips, multifamily, commercial, turnkey buy & hold, and Agreement for Sale. If you want to explore cashflow properties in Edmonton and Vancouver connect with James. Brent Roberts Brent Roberts purchased his first piece of real estate at the young age of 18. He has since bought and sold over 100 homes throughout his investment career. His portfolio has included single family homes, duplexes, condos and strata complexes.

In 1989 he decided on a whim, to get his real estate license. In his first year as a licensed Realtor, he achieved “Rookie of The Year” with the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board and also with Realty World, whom he was originally licensed. He went on to become one of the top Realtors in the Fraser Valley and with Realty World Internationally, and now with Royal LePage. In 1994, he opened his own real estate office, Royal LePage Brent Roberts Realty, and is continuously one of the top Realtors in the industry winning many awards throughout his career. Real estate is definitely his passion; whether it be purchasing a new investment property for himself, or helping others realize their real estate goals, whether that be buying your first investment property or your 100th. Pete Ryznar Pete Ryznar has been an advertising/marketing executive for the past 25 years. He is currently the Principal and Founder of Ryznar Media Inc., a full-service advertising and marketing agency with a primary focus in Real Estate. For the past decade Pete led the Real Estate, Finance & Travel Advertising teams at Postmedia – The Vancouver Sun, The Province and Westcoast Homes & Design Magazine. During his tenure, he managed over $100 million in advertising business and was the recipient of 3 News Canada Awards for his digital & traditional marketing achievements. Today Pete works with many real estate developers and marketers in the city helping them drive qualified buyers to their projects. Justin Smith Having seen first-hand the role real estate can play in wealth preservation and creation, Justin founded Hawkeye Wealth to access investment opportunities from top-performing issuers for both his investors as well as his personal portfolio. Justin is a frequent speaker at various investment conferences and enjoys getting to know Hawkeye’s clients one-on-one whenever possible. He lives in the Lower Mainland with his wife Elaine and son Grayson and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from Simon Fraser University. See http://www.landrushcanada.com/ for Zoom access WANT TO PARTICIPATE? Go to www.realestatetalks.com – Some 2,500 members (47,009 posts) talk real estate. Ozzie created this bulletin board in 1998!

