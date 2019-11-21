“A million children want to clean up the earth. A million parents would like them to start with their room.”

Today’s Issue:

HOT PROPERTIES – Richmond $500,000 below assessment

QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS

WHAT IS A ‘SKIP TRANSFER’?

VIRTUAL REALITY

PREDICTIONS – OUTLANDISH OR FACT

2020 WILL BE AWESOME

OXYMORONS

I AM NOT A COMPLETE IDIOT

TED TALKS

OZZIE PLAYS AT DJ

NEW PODCASTS

Michael Geller – Vancouver-based architect, planner, real estate consultant and property developer

Ozzie meets with Michael Geller and discusses his eclectic views on parking (why minimums, why not maximums?), co-living (young people love it), micro suites (it’s working), zoning changes (better designs and better uses).

Michael is a Vancouver-based architect, planner, real estate consultant and property developer with five decades’ experience in the public, private and institutional sectors. He also serves on the Adjunct Faculty of Simon Fraser University and is a regular contributor to the Vancouver Courier and Vancouver Sun and frequent commentator on urban issues across Canada.

Former MP John Weston and his passion for fitness for ALL Canadians

From Active Citizen to Active Citizenship – A Former MP Targets Fitness for All Canadians by 2030

John Weston stopped serving as a Member of Parliament in 2015 but his work in promoting physical activity continues. When he’s not practising law through his firm Pan Pacific Law Corporation, you’ll find him highly engaged as the volunteer Founder of the National Health and Fitness Institute, a charitable foundation that seeks “To Make Canada the Fittest Nation on Earth by 2030.” As explored by Ozzie Jurock in this interview, John is backed by an impressive group of 29 Directors and Advisors. With a long history of promoting physical activity in John’s personal and political life and an array of leaders from across the country, the Institute’s audacious goal looks within reach! You can read more about the Institute here. Better yet – hear John’s candid comments on the progress we Canadians need to make in another Ozzie Podcast.

GREMLIN

Yes, it was the gremlin: The Vancouver East average price was NOT down 20% but 2%. (The actual numbers were correct, the percentage was not. Thanks for sharing.)

QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS

Q: I never ever miss Money Talks. Michael Campbell quotes Martin Armstrong: “I have never witnessed such complete disruption to the world economy on such a massive scale. This is going to be a challenge to survive.” Apparently, it will happen this January.

A: Martin Armstrong has had many ‘right on’ predictions. He also has often been misunderstood. When he predicted a turn in the world to be October 2015, people thought he meant a crash. He meant instead that the world (we as a people) was changing from relying on government to relying on the private sector. He was right on. As I understand him this time, Armstrong sees a financial disruption SOMETIME between January 2020 and 2022. He also said that 36,000 on the DOW was possible. Listen to MONEYTALKS every Saturday at 8:30 – 10.00 on YOUR computer at cknw.com … click on LIVE. ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!

Q: I hear a lot of Virtual reality. Can we really walk through a suite before it is built and feel like we are there?

A: Yep. One of the best I have seen is the VR room at Virani Realty in West Vancouver. Apart from many other buildings he markets a building by Westbank in Seattle. Put on the gear and you can walk the suite!

Q: Is a presale assignment a ‘skip transfer’?

A: Interesting question. Yes, of course it is … you are skipping a transfer. But it is not necessarily only available on a presale assignment. You could buy a legal fourplex where the owner had titled each unit as a strata suite for say $800,000. You have a signed offer and acceptance. However, you believe that the market for each suite is $250,000 – if sold separately. So, you go out, find 4 buyers at $250,000 each, and – with fine and timely management – assign each buyer a suite at that price, collect the 4 times $250,000 ($1 million) and pay out the original owner his $800,000 on the same day … skipping transfer taxes for yourself. And yes, picking up $200,000 profit. (Same as, but not necessarily limited to a pre-sale.)

PROMISE: NEXT ISSUE – FAVORITE SKI RESORTS AND RETIREMENT CITIES.

IF YOU HAVE A SMALL BASEMENT SUITE FOR RENT IN VANCOUVER, I KNOW OF A GREAT RELATED TENANT (write to oz@jurock.com).

TECH BIT: GOOGLE DRIVE & GOOGLE ONE STORAGE

Google Drive automatically comes with 15 GB of storage space for free. With this storage space, you can back up your Gmail attachments and photos, or even upload files from your computer’s hard drive that you want to store and share.

You can only use 15 GB of storage on Google Drive for free.

If you want more storage on Google Drive, you can upgrade to Google One and pay to get more space.

Pay from $1.99 per month (for 100 GB) all the way up to $299.99 (30TB) per month.

2020 WILL BE AWESOME – AGAIN.

At this time of the year, the world abounds in predictions… mostly predicting this or that impending disaster. In my first newsletter (in March 1993 (!), I talked about the worldwide “beggar thy neighbour currency devaluations” and quoted an overnight rate of 500% in Sweden. YES! 26 years ago! So, take all predictions with a grain of salt.

A few months ago, and at OUTLOOK I predicted a paperless world, a cashless world, virtual reality implants. Urged you to buy inner-city real estate like warehouses for on time delivery, movie sets, mini offices. I also ventured that rentals at the upper end will be the norm as luxury taxes bite deeply into ownership there. Well, I got a mostly ‘friendly ribbing…’ Like: now, now Ozzie.

But some NY restaurants and elsewhere already accept no cash, inner-city warehouses and office spaces are booming…Movie companies are now actually buying space.

So, a new world … and there will be so much more…

Next year

More and more cars will self drive

Electric cars from BMW and Volvo will sink Tesla … as prices for electric cars drop.

Wind power will absorb space trees and kill more birds that any humans ever could.

My daughter predicts micro chips implant in your head … including unimagineable information at your finger (say head) tips. (She works at SFU and hears things.)

Japan and/or China will build a robotic moon base ahead of the US or Europe.

TVs, all ultra-thin OLED, talk to you, watch you and the internet will sink cable.

No need to learn a language … auto translation will be in your iPhone much like Google but automatic and instant!

And real estate? Cash flow real estate remains king in all investments looking for yield. The whole world is fighting “The hunger war for yield” and no … there isn’t any in the city of Vancouver.

STRANGE WORDS & OXYMORONS

Statement: I’m not a complete idiot! A: Why? What are you missing?

Statement: I’m an aging yuppie. Huh?

Report: It was done accidentally on purpose.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

This week a classic science fiction: “Snow Crash” By Neal Stephenson. I agree with his promo: One of Time’s 100 best English-language novels. A mind-altering romp through a future America so bizarre, so outrageous, you’ll recognize it immediately. Only once in a great while does a writer come along who defies comparison—a writer so original, he redefines the way we look at the world. Neal Stephenson is such a writer and Snow Crash is such a novel, weaving virtual reality, Sumerian myth, and just about everything in between with a cool, hip cybersensibility to bring us the gigathriller of the information age.

HOT PROPERTIES

Edmonton: 2-bed, 1-bath. Newly renovated townhouse condominium -$140,000 – vendor willing to carry financing (no mortgage approval!) cashflow approx. $275 per month – desirable location “Castle Downs” in Edmonton

2-bed, 1-bath. Newly renovated townhouse condominium – (no mortgage approval!) cashflow approx. $275 per month – desirable location “Castle Downs” in Edmonton Edmonton : Brand new commercial office condo in Edmonton only 12 minutes to the international airport. $289,900 . Lease to an accountant, a home builder or any small business ready to grow. Experience a triple net lease as an investor. That’s $330 foot for a new strata office!

: Brand new commercial office condo in Edmonton only 12 minutes to the international airport. . Lease to an accountant, a home builder or any small business ready to grow. Experience a triple net lease as an investor. That’s $330 foot for a new strata office! North Vancouver : Chelsea Mews, $549,900 , 1 Bed + 1 Bath, 698 sf. Brand New, Move in Today, Air Conditioned, 10 Ft. Ceilings, Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Close to Downtown, Ski Resorts and Park Royal

: Chelsea Mews, , 1 Bed + 1 Bath, 698 sf. Brand New, Move in Today, Air Conditioned, 10 Ft. Ceilings, Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Close to Downtown, Ski Resorts and Park Royal Cloverdale: 1 bed 1 bath top floor condo assignment, rentals allowed. Est completion next month – $279,000

1 bed 1 bath top floor condo assignment, rentals allowed. Est completion next month – $279,000 Abbotsford: 6 bed suited home on sub dividable lot – $648,000 House with upstairs and suite downstairs

6 bed suited home on sub dividable lot – $648,000 House with upstairs and suite downstairs Chilliwack: 5 bed cash flowing home with 2 suites on 8900sf lot – $449,900

5 bed cash flowing home with 2 suites on 8900sf lot – $449,900 Richmond: Only $888k for a 3-bed home minutes from one of the top ranked schools. Listed $500k under tax assessed value.

TED TALKS

One of the best ways to understand what big guns think about the world or about almost any subject … is TED TALKS. I particularly liked the witty presentation of the “Happy Secret” by Shawn Achor!

OZZIE PLAYS AT DJ

Q: If you are a DJ, where are you?

A: INTERNET DJ. Like Twitter with Music. For some 10 years I have been playing as an internet music DJ (15,220 listeners) at . Like Twitter with Music. For some 10 years I have been playing as an internet music DJ (15,220 listeners) at Blip.fm . Sadly, BLIP is going down to the big boys and will likely be swallowed up by Spotify, YouTube and drown in a new world without personal involvement. Anyhow, it is at blip.fm … where indeed you can play as a DJ for free or premium at $3.50 per month – for now.

Here is one of my favorite rock bands (MUSE) The best old-time event at Wembley. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaMFFHr6pT8 (Muse also created the songs around the London Olympics.)

For quiet reflective listening? How about “Almost Lover” by the fabulous singer: ‘A fine Frenzy’, or the version by Jasmine Thompson… oh …’your fingertips across my skin’.

AUDIOBOOK

NEW: You can buy both of Ozzie’s books and Ozzie’s 25 Money Making Principles on USB and the complete Land Rush audio on USB by ordering them here https://jurock.com/shop/

WANT TO PARTICIPATE?

Go to www.realestatetalks.com – Some 2,500 members (47,009 posts) talk real estate. Ozzie created this bulletin board in 1998!

If you are in a real estate related industry of any sort (realtor, appraiser, lawyer, home inspector, etc.) list yourself in Ozzie’s free British Columbia real estate directory at www.bcred.ca.

OZZIE’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

You can watch all videos and podcasts on my YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/jurockvideo. It is a great way to check on what I said 10 years ago.

RADIO

Ozzie is on air with Michael Campbell on the fabulous MONEYTALKS every Saturday sometime between 8:30AM – 10 AM. The radio station is CKNW and the best way to listen to it is WHEREEVER YOU ARE IN THE WORLD, just visit www.cknw.com at 8:30 am every Saturday (PST), click on live and you’re good to go. The Hot Property that we discuss there, is available by subscribing to the Oz Buzz Dispatch at Jurock.com

OZBUZZ.CA

Why subscribe if I can just go to the website at Ozbuzz.ca? Hot properties and the latest podcasts are DISTRIBUTED TO SUBSCRIBERS FIRST– posted 2 weeks later on website.

HAVE A QUESTION OR COMMENT?

You can reach me at info@ozbuzz.ca with all of your questions, comments and concerns regarding the Oz Buzz publication.

LIVE LIFE LARGE

Look after your body…

If you do not,

where are you going to live?

I eat for vitality, longevity and health

I work an exercise program designed for energy, stamina and strength

I can and will do my program

I will grow into my future best!

I will grow into my future best!