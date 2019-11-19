OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST

From Active Citizen to Active Citizenship – A Former MP Targets Fitness for All Canadians by 2030

John Weston stopped serving as a Member of Parliament in 2015 but his work in promoting physical activity continues.  When he’s not practising law through his firm Pan Pacific Law Corporation, you’ll find him highly engaged as the volunteer Founder of the National Health and Fitness Institute, a charitable foundation that seeks “To Make Canada the Fittest Nation on Earth by 2030.”  As explored by Ozzie Jurock in this interview, John is backed by an impressive group of 29 Directors and Advisors.  With a long history of promoting physical activity in John’s personal and political life and an array of leaders from across the country, the Institute’s audacious goal looks within reach!  You can read more about the Institute hereBetter yet – hear John’s candid comments on the progress we Canadians need to make in another Ozzie Podcast.

John’s Professional Background

John Weston is widely regarded as a leader in advising on law cases that involve a combination of Law, Government Relations and Indigenous Affairs, areas in which he has excelled for over 35 years.

His national achievements include serving as a Member of Parliament for two terms, stoutly advocating for the people he represented, at home and abroad.

He is a lawyer with credentials in three jurisdictions – British Columbia, New York, and the Law Society of England & Wales.

He has both national and international experience with Canadian and global law firms, supporting individuals, non-profit organizations, communities and corporations.

In his 35-year professional career, Mr. Weston has mastered the art of negotiating, communicating and building relationships within the context of managing and resolving complex problems.

While his legal background is diversified, his passion has always been a highly honed focus on advancing issues of fairness and human rights and helping others in difficult situations.

In his two terms as a Member of Parliament with numerous roles and responsibilities, he gleaned exceptional insight into the working of the Canadian Government, its systems, processes, agencies, and most importantly, its people and leaders.

John’s academic background includes studies at Harvard and Osgoode Hall Law School, in government, international relations, law, and languages.  He is fluent in English, Mandarin, and French, and has capacity in other languages.  His experience includes representing clients in cross-border conflict resolution and business negotiation, high-profile constitutional and Indigenous law matters, founding the Canadian Constitution Foundation, and advocating for families with a loved one incarcerated in another country, in Asia, Latin America, the Mideast, and Africa.

