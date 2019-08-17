THE JUROCK REAL ESTATE INSIDER CONFERENCE IS A MONTH AWAY (REOUTLOOK.CA).

Q: US prices are really coming down. Here in Oregon new construction is way off and sales overall are down. Prices will follow down too.

A: I don’t know where you get your numbers. I recommended Portland as a great investment – low average prices, strong economy, etc. in 2013 – 2017 in my newsletter. I have no specific numbers at hand for 2019. I DO know this: Total U.S. Homeowner Equity hit a record $15.8 trillion in 2019. Homeowners enjoy a $9.7 trillion gain in equity in the last 10 years, up from $6.1 trillion in Q1 of 2009. That is huge and against a backdrop of bad news from 2009 – 2012. In my view – now that the world is going into a zero-interest environment…all hard asset prices are bound to rise (continuing the relentless 55-year climb.

Q: DOUG PORTER FROM THE BANK OF MONTEAL SAID THAT WE WILL HAVE A RUNAWAY INFLATION? YOU AGREE?

A: I saw that he said something like that: “If rates go down to zero there ‘is a risk’ of surging house prices.” I love this actually. We are talking Bank of Montreal here. Looks like (some) mainstream economists are coming over to the ‘dark’ (Ozzie) side and predict inflation!!

Q: YOU SEEM TO BE THE ONLY ONE REPORTING A RESURGENCE IN REAL ESTATE MARKETS.

A: Nope. CMHC says this month: “Vancouver housing is no longer a risk’. Canadian Real Estate Associationsays sales are up 7% and prices ARE UP across Canada by 4% in July. All major cities turned in July.

Q: I have heard you make the ‘just look back’ argument over the years. I know it and believe it now. I have done it and have studied it. But it was good to hear it again. I know this drives you crazy – but, will we recover this time? Hehe.

A: In the last issue I did indeed ‘look back’ over the ever increasing higher and higher prices thru all economic trials since the1960s. Really can’t add much to what I said last month and today elsewhere. Just remember, the forecast to go from $278,000 (In 1998) to over $2 million in 2018…was much harder to make and even harder to believe!

NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES

A number of questions and comments on the negative rates quote ($14 trillion debt now at below zero rates).

Q: The questions I’ll answer are 1) “How do negative rates work. I mean how exactly? And 2) “I don’t understand it. How could they possibly attract capital?”

A:

The new world we are entering is not ‘profit ON’ or EVEN just ‘return of capital’. Negative interest rates take it a step further. Safety must be paid for! You get back less than you put in! In Germany the 10-year bond is .07% negative this week. Put a million in the bank get back every year $993,000. Now add these 10 times (calculate reducing balance) and you get the idea! My German banker school friend put it this way: ‘You put gold in the bank for safety, you pay for storage. Negative rates are the same thing. Hmmm!

This is a crazy world where you can attract capital simply for safety – not return. The world is awash in cash. And we haven’t seen anything yet!

EYEBROW RAISER!

1. A 20-year mortgage in Denmark carries NO interest. Listen to this: A 10-year mortgage carries negative interest. Take a million loan, pay back only $922,000 (or so). Huh?

2. Long time Michael Campbell friend – Martin Armstrong predicted in July that “Either Epstein will be found dead claiming suicide because he had remorse, or he will make a deal and then probably will be found dead of some heart attack afterward. I would be shocked if there would EVER be a public trial allowed.” Food or BIG thoughts!?

HONG KONG RIOT QUESTIONS

We covered it last issue. Yes, it will help add buyers into our market. But how many and by when is anyone’s guess.

MORE OPINION?

Euro will hit eu 1.05 by October

Canadian dollar will drop by October

Ozzie will make a most astounding prediction at OUTLOOK 2019

The US will issue a 100- or 150-year bond rolling all its debt into it…and trying to clean

up the balance sheet that way. With the world awash in cash it will work. That will be inflationary.

Don’t buy retail, department stores, shopping centres— hard assets and stocks

Keep some cash…the older the more. For exact suggestions go to Ozbuzz 9.

THE NUMBERS, THE NUMBERS

A hot July? From right across the country buyers came out in the summer. Darn the buns in the sand, the toes in the water – WE WANT REAL ESTATE!

Toronto sales were up 24%, Montreal and Ottawa 15%, Calgary up 8%, Edmonton up 12%. (Edmonton SF home unit sales increased 18%.) And Vancouver? UP 23%! July was much better than last year’s July but NOTE: an even better month than June – that is usually reversed. So, is a bottom in place?

Surprises?

Single family home sales are ‘soaring’: Up in Toronto, up 18% in Edmonton and up 31% in Vancouver. Vancouver SF listings DOWN 9 %. Overall prices in Vancouver down 6%. That’s not that much. Condo markets are up 15%, listing in better shape than last year. There is a persistent rumour that banks this fall may put pressure on some developers. Our view? Take out 5,000 units (that are not built) will put pressure on availability of condos and eventually…higher prices again.

OK at the luxury end, markets are still very soft …but we don’t live in luxury sales. Westside highs:

January 2018 average for a westside condo was Price : $1,072,000

September Westside house, Price: $4,466,700

The overall SFG market has strengthened… the fringes of high-end condos and houses are slowly getting to the point of (some) sanity. We hear of Chinese buyers in West Van making stink bids, etc.

Major Point: Ok, what do I do, what does it all mean?

It is a mad world, negative interest rates, slowing global growth, trade wars and great geopolitical risks – Iran sanctions: Brexit, Turkey, Greece, nutty Italy and now violent protests in Hong Kong. Narrowing bond spreads, inverted yield curve s , recession?

If that is not enough, the US Fed is getting ready to come to the market to fund its $1 trillion ($1 trillion!!!) fiscal debt soon.

We do not have a crystal ball, but in my world and my 50 year experience…that means one thing: The world combined will be creating money, (QE, negative rates). They will lower their currencies in a beggar thy neighbour effort to become more competitive…and, wait for it…wait for it…real hard asset prices will rise! Period!

However, we may have to go thru the volatility, the uncertainties and the confusing government restrictions first before we can resume the upwards ride. But if not this year – then next…but it’s the availability of cheap money that will drive us higher again eventually.

