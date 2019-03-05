//Oz Buzz Podcast #19: Bruce Macdonald, author of Vancouver: A Visual History

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST

Oz Buzz chats with Bruce Macdonald, author of Vancouver: A Visual History. Born in Vancouver in 1948, Bruce Macdonald grew up in West Vancouver and studied engineering at the University of British Columbia. He taught at alternative and secondary schools for several years. Macdonald learned state-of-the art computer graphic and cartographic programs in order to create Vancouver: A Visual History – a project that took eight years to complete. The book is a delight. In this podcast he shares his journey of years of research bringing to life Vancouver’s first fourteen decades, beginning with a map of the 1850s depicting the land use, economy and settlement patterns of its first peoples, and ending with a map of the 1980s. He discusses how Vancouver was formed, how many landmarks were bought and sold for a dollar. He also shares his views on some of the prominent personalities of each decade, in the area of sports, politics, business, labour, culture and community service, as well as given an overview of each period’s economic focus, settlement patterns, political directions and key historical events.