//Oz Buzz Podcast #18: John Gilmour, Vice President of Magusta Development

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST
Ozbuzz guest this week is John Gilmour, Vice President of Magusta Development www.magusta.com In a wide ranging interview John covers his area of expertise, his view of the construction of pre-sale condos. In fact, John has been working in the development industry since 1989 building affordably priced multi-family homes. Magusta has built over 1800 units of mostly low rise and high rise condominiums in Vancouver, Richmond, Pitt Meadows, Coquitlam and Calgary. His shares his thoughts on what’s involved in site acquisition, project feasibility, proformas, project design, municipal approvals, marketing, warranty, customer service, advertising and pricing etc. John works with land owners, realtors, architects, designers, lenders, insurers, consultants, lawyers, builders, trades, property managers, strata corporations, utilities and municipalities. On the personal side, John has been involved in the community for over 35 years. In 1985 he was involved in was the Vancouver Junior Board of Trade where he rose to the position of president. He also served with the Lynn Valley Community Association, North Vancouver Museum and Archives Society. He is president there doing fund-raising and awareness raising and is involved in building the new Museum of North Vancouver in lower Lonsdale. John lives in Lynn Valley, is married and has two adult children.
See ozbuzz.ca for more Ozzie Jurock columns and interviews.
Oz Buzz Podcast
Disclaimer
Product Special
-
Sale!
Regular price 2 tickets (value $197) + complete audio recording of the day on USB (value $87.88) for a total value of $285. The Holiday special? Buy this great gift now: Save $150! $285 value…ONLY $135! The Landrush ticket special is open til Feb 28.
Leave A Comment