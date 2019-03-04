//Oz Buzz Podcast #18: John Gilmour, Vice President of Magusta Development

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST

Ozbuzz guest this week is John Gilmour , Vice President of Magusta Development www.magusta.com In a wide ranging interview John covers his area of expertise, his view of the construction of pre-sale condos. In fact, John has been working in the development industry since 1989 building affordably priced multi-family homes. Magusta has built over 1800 units of mostly low rise and high rise condominiums in Vancouver, Richmond, Pitt Meadows, Coquitlam and Calgary. His shares his thoughts on what’s involved in site acquisition, project feasibility, proformas, project design, municipal approvals, marketing, warranty, customer service, advertising and pricing etc. John works with land owners, realtors, architects, designers, lenders, insurers, consultants, lawyers, builders, trades, property managers, strata corporations, utilities and municipalities. On the personal side, John has been involved in the community for over 35 years. In 1985 he was involved in was the Vancouver Junior Board of Trade where he rose to the position of president. He also served with the Lynn Valley Community Association, North Vancouver Museum and Archives Society. He is president there doing fund-raising and awareness raising and is involved in building the new Museum of North Vancouver in lower Lonsdale. John lives in Lynn Valley, is married and has two adult children.

Please note that any response to any email or any invitation to any meeting is accepted on the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)” or the “Jurock Case Real Estate Action Group (JCREAG)” as the case may be, are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in this posting or meeting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said JREI and JCREAG, as the case may be, do not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial, planning or other professional advice. The said JREI and JCREAG may or may not own properties discussed at meetings or receive or not receive referral fees at any meeting you may attend as a result of this posting or invitation. The said JREI and JCREAG, as the case may be, hereby disclaim all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of this postings. If you respond to any posting JREI and JCREAG fully expect that you get independent legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.