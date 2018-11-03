“There are two kinds of statistics, the kind you look up and the kind you make up.”
OZ BUZZ #12 plus Hot Properties
- West Van: $300,000 price reduction
- Edmonton: $950,000 assessed, pay $780,000 – only $50,000 down
- Chilliwack: Better than new -could be rent to own
“There are two kinds of statistics, the kind you look up and the kind you make up.” ― Rex Stout, Death of a Doxy
Today’s issue:
Vote NO. Bring ridesharing NOW. The Numbers tell the story like nothing else. New Binge show. Ozzie on air.
OZZIE SAYS:
VOTE NO! Vote No on BC proportional representation.
RIDESHARING (IN BC). Bring in ride sharing now! Write your MLA. Check out ridesharing.com
WESTBANK’S OAKRIDGE PLANS: 2,500 condos on 29 acres! Second largest development in North America. A second downtown. $10 billion investment. Go and see Ian’s dream!
MERKEL says she will not run again. Populism is winning everywhere.
MORTGAGE RATES will continue to rise.
(SOME) VANCOUVER PARKING CHANGES. I salute the city bringing in a 4-hour parking option after 6 PM (at $1 per hour in Coal harbour is much appreciated!).
QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS, COMMENTS
Q: Ozzie, don’t you think “stock market crash” is a bit rash for a pullback of less than 10% in a market which has more than quadrupled? I enjoy your updates, though find comments like these rob from the credibility you bring to the balance of your research. Food for thought and keep the real estate advice coming!
A: Most appreciated comment. We don’t want to go overboard. I also like your admonition about sticking to real estate. Ha-ha. Maybe, but OzBuzz is opinion. A trillion loss in October – some stocks down 20%. 76 percent of S&P is in correction territory. What would you call it?
Q: You mentioned programmed trading on one of your Ozbuzz. What is it?
A: This is the proverbial ‘canary in the coal mine’. The Black Swan. Computers have been programmed to sell or buy at a certain point for a certain amount. That’s why you see the early morning and late afternoon swings. A trading algorithm might buy a portfolio of 70 stocks over the first hour or last hour of the day. Hedge fund managers or mutual fund traders use untold billions of program trading to execute large-volume trades. It reduces their risk … but not yours. If the US continues its QT too fast – putting pressure on liquidity – that together with the algorithms could become the Black Swan of unprecedented proportion.
Q: The strength of your opinions (Europe) surprises me. You should write for The Sun. No one has opinions anymore, other than the Globe and Mail.
A: Thanks. Been there, done that.
Q: I was at the Surrey Board of Trade ‘Developers Forum’ on October 30. I liked your style and your banter with Geller. One of your slides (you did not talk about it) stated: “Recession in 2020”. Is that your call?
A: Yes
Q: I see a lot of ‘goodies’ offered by developers. Is that going to continue?
A: There are ‘incentives to buy now’ valued at between $30,000 to $60,000 available on several developments. It will intensify further until the market changes … maybe late spring – summer next year.
Q: The market is 40% down in sales in Langley. Should I take my property off the market?
A: No, just make sure that it gets in the 60% that sells! You never, never stop marketing, ‘squeaky wheel’ your realtor and price it right.
Q: Our finance minister says they will drop their gradual approach? What does that man? Higher rates?
A: Yes.
THE NUMBERS, THE NUMBERS
The sales decline continues. You may have heard that volume from September to October increased a bit, but that is irrelevant to us. We compare ourselves against October 2017 (and April 2016 previous highs). This month the fine Vancouver REBGV reported sales of 1,979 – a 39% decrease from last year. Also, last month’s sales were 29% below the 10-year October average. Please look at the numbers, they tell the story. To note: Vancouver East condo listings up 122%! All Vancouver active condo listings up 85%.
In the Fraser Valley active apartment listings are also up. However, while prices in much of Vancouver are now in negative territory, the Fraser Valley still reports a 12% increase in condo prices. (However, sales are down 62% in condos and 46 percent down in SF homes.). We show the highs of 2016 – just to get an idea of how low we have fallen since then.
THE NUMBERS – TORONTO
Major Point: Toronto has not reported at press time.
THE NUMBERS – CALGARY
|2018
|2017
|%
|Sales
|1,323
|1,467
|-10%
|Price
|468,000
|475,100
|-01%
|Active Listings
|7,363
|6,480
|+13%
Major Point: Prices even for houses and condos on lower volume and higher inventory.
THE NUMBERS – EDMONTON
|2018
|2017
|%
|Sales
|1,155
|1,306
|-13%
|Price SF
|425,800
|430,300
|-01%
|Price Condos
|222,000
|241,900
|-08%
|Active Listings
|8,363
|6,690
|+09%
Major Point:Condo price declines sharpens. Sales down, listings up.
THE NUMBERS – KELOWNA
|2018
|2017
|%
|Sales
|403
|561
|-28%
|Price SF
|667,500
|472,400
|-01%
|Price Condos
|348,400
|318,800
|+09%
|Active Listings
|3,197
|2,457
|+30%
Major Point:Kelowna turned the corner, down in sales, up in listings. Why the tax??
THE NUMBERS – KAMLOOPS
|2018
|2017
|%
|Sales
|233
|281
|-21%
|Price SF (RECORD!)
|406,900
|369,000
|+16%
|Active Listings
|1,056
|1,067
|00%
Major Point: Highest sale price ever, lowest listings since October 2007.
|VANCOUVER (Total)
|2018
|2017
|%
|APRIL 2016
|Sales
|1,979
|3,027
|-36%
|5,193
|Price
|1,032,400
|1,074,100
|-04%
|1,108,000
|Active Listings
|13,658
|10,063
|+36%
|8,968
Major Point: The decline in sales and increase in listings sharpens – in some areas dramatically!
|VANCOUVER DET.
|Sales
|644
|952
|-32%
|1,969
|Price
|1,628,100
|1,803,500
|-11%
|1,812,900
|Active Listings
|6,567
|6,163
|+08%
|4,485
|CONDO
|Sales
|988
|1,529
|-36%
|2,116
|Price
|708,500
|685,700
|+01%
|527,500
|Active Listings
|4,776
|2,581
|+85%
|3,488
|Days on Market
|39
|28
|+35%
|SUBURBS
|Westside SF
|3,545,100
|4,467,000
|-21%
|Sales -46%
|Westside Condo
|1,008,400
|1,005,300
|00%
|Sales -31%
|Eastside SF
|1,542,000
|1,682,000
|-08%
|Sales -25%
|Eastside Condo
|661,500
|652,000
|+01%
|Sales -20%
|Coquitlam SF
|1,143,400
|1,293,000
|-12%
|Sales -49%
|Coquitlam Condo
|559,400
|523,000
|+07%
|Sales -46%
|Richmond SF
|1,649,300
|1,909,300
|-14%
|Sales -37%
|Richmond Condo
|591,900
|558,900
|+05%
|Sales -39%
The decline in sales and the increase in listings are across the board. SF home sales prices are down between 5% (Eastside) and 21% (Westside). Most are down around 13%! It also depends what you measure – 88% increase in condo listings!
Major Point:As we said for several months now, this downturn will continue… Markets become the stories people tell about them … and they are all negative now.
THE NUMBERS OCTOBER – FRASER VALLEY
|2018
|2017
|%
|Sales
|841
|1,723
|-51%
|Price
|740,500
|696,300
|+06%
|Active Listings
|6,966
|4,812
|+45%
|Days on Market
|35
|24
|+46%
|SF Home Price
|1,058,000
|1,075,700
|-02%
|Sales -46%
|Condo Prices
|391,300
|349,400
|+12%
|Sales -62%
Major Point: As a buyer: Rejoice … realtors have time, multiple offers are dead, and owners look at offers! As the seller: ‘Look at 21 ways to make your home sell faster’. Free at www.jurock.com
Interest rates
For over 3 years I have been predicting higher rates. For 18 months I have predicted the exact increases (4 times in 12 months following June 2017). They will be much higher, at least by another 4 rises by end of 2019. Lock in.
HOT PROPERTY
Again: Simply send an email to info@jurock.comand we will send you the contact info. A lot of sellers don’t want to talk to anybody that they don’t have at least the email from. Last time we forwarded 41 inquiries directly to owners or their reps.
- Edmonton. Incredible deal. 3050 sq. ft 2 storey, 4 bed 4 bath listed at $799,000. Listen: $50,000 down, 36-month term, at a purchase price of $780,000. City assessed at $950,000!
- Chilliwack: Cash flow! Better than new – fully renovated 1-BR condo on top floor. High flat ceiling, new SS appliances, cabinets, laminate flooring and more + unobstructed views of the Cheam mountain. Rents at $1100+, cash flows with 25% down. Price: $199,000! BONUS: First year strata fees free (worth $2,750) PLUS $1000 to the buyer’s agent!
- West Vancouver steal! Price dropped by $300,000! Downsize into a brand-new home in Ambleside. 2440 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. Price has just been dropped from $2,598,000 to $2,298,000. In an area where other new houses sell for over $4 million.
TO COME
Questionnaire: After our first 12 issues we like to assess how we are doing in YOUR eyes. Please help by answering a few questions in an upcoming Survey.
LIVE LIFE LARGE
Humans do not have habits
Habits have the human
Have a great week and grow into your future best self!
LIVE LIFE LARGE!
