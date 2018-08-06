//Hot Property: ONLINE AUCTION

Have you been keeping your eyes open for a deal that is TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE? Then look no further! These gorgeous country residential lots can be used for year-round acreage living, or as an upscale vacation home. These lots are beautifully designed and are starting at bids of 75% below retail value! As low as $18,000! Serviced with gas and power and there are architectural controls in place to protect your long-term investment.
Situated on the majestic Alberta landscape, Westlake Estates overlooks stunning Gull Lake. Only a five-minute walk to either the lake or Gull Lake Golf Course, this lake access community offers a selection of 144 beautifully planned Country Estate properties.
40 minutes from Red Deer, less than two hours from Calgary and Edmonton, your weekend can begin before most have arrived at their recreational property.
Auction dates August 14 & 15. Register to bid!
Learn More Details: Click Here
For more information, contact Bob Dyck (403) 585-4551 or Shawn Hansen (403) 540-9659 today!
Email hotproperty@jurock.com for more info.
