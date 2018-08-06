Hot Property: ONLINE AUCTION

//Hot Property: ONLINE AUCTION

Hot Property: ONLINE AUCTION

Have you been keeping your eyes open for a deal that is TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE? Then look no further! These gorgeous country residential lots can be used for year-round acreage living, or as an upscale vacation home. These lots are beautifully designed and are starting at bids of 75% below retail value! As low as $18,000! Serviced with gas and power and there are architectural controls in place to protect your long-term investment.

Situated on the majestic Alberta landscape, Westlake Estates overlooks stunning Gull Lake. Only a five-minute walk to either the lake or Gull Lake Golf Course, this lake access community offers a selection of 144 beautifully planned Country Estate properties.

40 minutes from Red Deer, less than two hours from Calgary and Edmonton, your weekend can begin before most have arrived at their recreational property.

Auction dates August 14 & 15. Register to bid!

Learn More Details: Click Here

For more information, contact Bob Dyck (403) 585-4551 or Shawn Hansen (403) 540-9659 today!

Email hotproperty@jurock.com for more info.

Dear subscriber,
Please note:
We take what we think may be a good deal – either by owner or by a realtor – and put it out to whoever wants it by subscribing to the free Hot Property section.
Most owners do not want their address of property listed for everyone to see and some realtors feel the same.
When someone responds we pass the interested party on to the owner/realtor who will respond.
We are not promising to list all properties in a certain way, we are not being paid and we make no guarantees of whatever kind.
We simply pass your inquiry on.

Hope that explains it.

Much success,
Ozzie

Subscribe

Subscribe to the FREE Hot Properties and Oz Buzz:

Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER: View any posting on this website with the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)” and it’s website www.jurock.com are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in any posting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said JREI does not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial planning or other professional advice. The said JREI may or may not own properties discussed here or receive or not receive referral fees as a result of this posting or invitation. The said JREI hereby disclaims all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of this postings. If you respond to any posting JREI, fully expects that you get independent real estate/legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.

Product Special

By |2018-08-07T08:11:06+00:00August 6th, 2018|Hot Property|0 Comments

About the Author:

Ozzie helps members build an action plan toward real estate success with his Real Estate Action Group, arming investors with the best information and insights possible with his Jurock Real Estate Insider. More info OzzieJurock.com

Related Posts

Leave A Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.