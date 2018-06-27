//Harrison Hot Springs Lake Frontage

Harrison Hot Springs

WOW approx. 29 metres of Lake Frontage!

A view from the Terrace and every window of the 5 Bedroom Waterfront Home. Enjoy Harrison Lake at its best!

This over 4,000 sq.ft. home comes with its own dock and boat launch/NEW garage, water-views from every level, floor to ceiling triple pane windows, a media room, office, a large yard with fire pit, new gazebo and a gated entrance.

This is a perfect year round residence, only minutes from cafes and restaurants in the centre of the Resort Village of Harrison Hot Springs.

Or make it your Vacation home, Sasquatch Provincial Park is located less than 5 minutes down the road. $1,195,000 million.

Bowen Island



Half acre lot at $387,500! No speculation tax!

Contact oz@jurock.com for more information.