//Harrison Hot Springs Lake Frontage

Harrison Hot Springs
WOW approx. 29 metres of Lake Frontage!
A view from the Terrace and every window of the 5 Bedroom Waterfront Home. Enjoy Harrison Lake at its best!
This over 4,000 sq.ft. home comes with its own dock and boat launch/NEW garage, water-views from every level, floor to ceiling triple pane windows, a media room, office, a large yard with fire pit, new gazebo and a gated entrance.
This is a perfect year round residence, only minutes from cafes and restaurants in the centre of the Resort Village of Harrison Hot Springs.
Or make it your Vacation home, Sasquatch Provincial Park is located less than 5 minutes down the road. $1,195,000 million.
Bowen Island
Half acre lot at $387,500! No speculation tax!
Contact oz@jurock.com for more information.
DISCLAIMER: View any posting on this website with the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)” and it’s website www.jurock.com are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in any posting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said JREI does not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial planning or other professional advice. The said JREI may or may not own properties discussed here or receive or not receive referral fees as a result of this posting or invitation. The said JREI hereby disclaims all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of this postings. If you respond to any posting JREI, fully expects that you get independent real estate/legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.
Leave A Comment