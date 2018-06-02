//Buy Europe Real Estate and Citizenship Revisited

You are an expatriate, see?

So, many inquiries about European real estate and citizenship…! The best thing is to simply google “Golden Visa” …. There are many countries offering “Buy real estate for citizenship”. For Spain some of the best requirement summaries is found here: http://spain-property.com/files/pages/spain-residence-permit.asp

Golden Visa in Spain and in Portugal is now €500,000.

An investment of €500,000 in real estate will gain family residency. The Spanish investor visa can be renewed every two years. After five years it is possible to gain permanent residency and after ten years citizenship. It is not necessary to live in Spain in order to retain and renew the residency visa permit.

Key Facts

Investment of €500,000 Full family residency Flexible. No requirement to reside. Permanent Residency from 5 years Citizenship from 10 years EU Schengen visa travel There is no law on minimum stay so it is not necessary to be a tax resident Domenica – Citizenship from €100,000 Greece €250,000



Of Greece Golden Visa investment total: China claimed the largest proportion with 1011, or 43.8%, of total golden visas issued. Russia weighed in with 395 and the remainder of the top 10 countries were not surprisingly geographically close by in the Middle East.

Even though Greece had a smaller amount it is even with Portugal in total monies raised.

HOT PROPERTIES

