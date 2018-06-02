Buy Europe Real Estate and Citizenship Revisited

So, many inquiries about European real estate and citizenship…! The best thing is to simply google “Golden Visa” …. There are many countries offering “Buy real estate for citizenship”. For Spain some of the best requirement summaries is found here: http://spain-property.com/files/pages/spain-residence-permit.asp

Golden Visa in Spain and in Portugal is now €500,000.

An investment of €500,000 in real estate will gain family residency. The Spanish investor visa can be renewed every two years. After five years it is possible to gain permanent residency and after ten years citizenship. It is not necessary to live in Spain in order to retain and renew the residency visa permit.

Key Facts

    • Investment of €500,000
    • Full family residency
    • Flexible. No requirement to reside.
    • Permanent Residency from 5 years
    • Citizenship from 10 years
    • EU Schengen visa travel
    • There is no law on minimum stay so it is not necessary to be a tax resident
    • Domenica– Citizenship from €100,000
    • Greece €250,000

Of Greece Golden Visa investment total: China claimed the largest proportion with 1011, or 43.8%, of total golden visas issued. Russia weighed in with 395 and the remainder of the top 10 countries were not surprisingly geographically close by in the Middle East.

Even though Greece had a smaller amount it is even with Portugal in total monies raised.

HOT PROPERTIES

  1. Bargain condo in Edmonton – $271/Ft $219,900 in great location – Great University of Alberta 2 bedroom condo fully renovated. One block from Whyte Ave & 10 minute walk to the University. Tastefully upgraded with new kitchen, modern hardwood floors. Perfect for students, makes a solid rental property. Rent potential $1395 with optional rental management in place.
  2. Chilliwack, $4,000 income, 7 bedrooms – duplex with 4 suites 8,300 sq foot lot, with development potential. $964,900
  3. Horsefly, Hobby Ranch,Walters Lake Ranch, 55 km north east of Williams Lake in the Cariboo, 60 acres, 2 Bedroom home, 1 bathroom, outbuildings, great hobby ranch or recreational setting, $350,000

The Numbers, the Numbers (listen to Michael Campbell on CKNW980 for more details)

These are very early MAY numbers – subject to change…

Vancouver May 2018 May 2017 % April 2016
Total Sales 2,851 4,367 -35% 5,193
Average Price 1,109,000 1,109,000 0.00% 1,108,000
Active Listings 11,628 9,168 +27% 8,968
Vancouver (Detached)
Sales 939 1,549 -40% 1,969
Price 1,790,000 1,829,000 -02% 1,812,900
Active Listings 6,588 5,478 +20% 4,485
Vancouver (Condo)
Sales 1,434 2,542 -29% 2,116
Price 714,300 656,000 +10% 527,500
Active Listings 3,468 2,542 +36% 3,488

