For the past decade, Janet has been focused on creating wealth through well-selected real estate investment. She has grown her precise business strategy from more than 50 residential transactions in Arizona to the purchase of multi-family buildings. Under Janet’s leadership, WWC has acquired over 60 multi-family properties, comprising more than 12,000 rental units, with a transactional value of more than US$1.6 billion. Janet is co-author of ‘Real Estate Action 2.0’, released in 2016 by Jurock Publishing Ltd. In 2017, Janet was named entrepreneur of the Year (Real Estate/Construction/Pacific region) by Ernst & Young. In 2016, Janet was named one of Business in Vancouver’s Forty Under 40 and was awarded the Veuve Cliquot Canadian New Generation Award, which recognizes young female entrepreneurs. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Science and Business Administration (Simon Fraser University) and a Project Management Professional designation.

