Ozzie gets stock market secrets from Victor Adair, Author of the Trading Deck, 44 years of daily trading! This Ace Day Trader gets into Gold, currencies and how to trade them in this mad environment. What will 2021 be like…? Find out here.

A brief history:

I started trading penny mining stocks in 1970 when I was in university. I worked in the mining business for the next few years and also started a gold and silver bullion trading company.

In 1977 I became a commodity broker and later also a stock broker. I had a wonderful 44 year run in the commodity trading business as a broker, manager, analyst, trader and derivatives portfolio manager.

I started writing market analysis in the late 1970’s and became the global currency analyst for Conti in 1983. In 1985 that morphed into writing daily currency comments into the global Reuters Monitor system. I started doing media interviews in the early 1980’s and began speaking at financial conferences in the 1990’s. I did my first interview with Mike Campbell in 1984 and have been a regular part of the show (and occasional host) for the past 20 years.