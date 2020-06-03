OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST – Ozzie Forecasts Canadian Real Estate for June 2020. May numbers / gold / 2 x CMHC scare / immigration. Burning questions! Ozzie on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/user/jurockvideo Visit: https://jurock.com for more information on Real Estate Investing. Visit: http://adbl.co/2mNd3ce for Real Estate in Canada Audiobook. Visit: http://adbl.co/2mNpsx9 for Real Estate Action 2.0 Audiobook. Ozzie is a Fellow of the Real Estate Institute of Canada (FRI), the author of ‘Forget About Location, Location, Location’, and ‘What, When, Where, and How to Buy Real Estate in Canada’, ‘Real Estate Action I and II’ and publishes The Ozbuzz blog (ozbuzz.ca) weekly. He is the only Canadian Real Estate advisor featured in Donald Trump’s Real Estate book. Peter C. Newman in his book ‘Titans’ called him a Real Estate Guru.
