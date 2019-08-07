OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST

Ace recreational land entrepreneur, developer, appraiser. A real BC trailblazer: Rudy Nielsen, RI, FRI, President and Founder, Niho.com. One of the foremost experts in recreational land valuation and development in British Columbia. With over 50 years of experience, Rudy Nielsen is a highly regarded expert in the real estate industry. Rudy has occupied the roles of developer, appraiser, entrepreneur, land owner, real estate consultant, speaker and deal maker.