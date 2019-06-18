//Oz Buzz Podcast #23: Tony Spagnuolo – How to buy a property – properly!

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST

Ozzie Jurock talks to Tony Spagnuolo, The Spagnuolo Group of Real Estate Law Firms bcrealestatelawyers.com – How to buy a property – properly! Tony was born and raised in Vancouver, and currently resides in Burnaby. Married in 1991, he and his wife have three children. Tony graduated from Simon Fraser University in 1985 with a double major degree in Business Administration and Economics, with a core concentration in marketing and finance. He graduated from the University of Victoria Law School in 1988 and has been a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since 1989.