//Oz Buzz #23 – LAND RUSH

Today’s Issue:

HOT PROPERTIES (3 BR, 3 BATHS, POOL: $285,000)

ASSIGNMENTS CANCELLED

COLLAPSING MARKET?

OZZIE’S OPINIONS ON EVERYTHING

CHINA CRISIS?

MORTGAGE RATES DOWN

HOW CAN THEY?

NO PAPER MONEY?

OZ BUZZ PODCAST – Eamonn Percy – Chaos to ORDER

Chaos to ORDER – This week on Oz Buzz, Ozzie interviews Eamonn Percy – business coach extraordinaire, author, speaker, former global executive and CEO of The Percy Group percygroup.ca Eamonn talks about his journey starting as an immigrant, to building a career as a global executive, writing his first book and now running a successful business coaching company. He discusses how the ideas in his book, The 1% Solution, can help business people and real estate investors overcome significant obstacles and achieve big goals through the compounding power of good habits. He also dives into the method he uses to coach owners of multi-million dollars businesses (Chaos to ORDER) and how it can be applied to your own business to become a better leader and build a better business.

COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS

Q: I hear that developers are not allowing pre-sale buyers to assign their contracts, is that fair to the buyers?

A: It depends. Often, the reasons are fairly obvious. If a building gets close to completion – often the buyer feels the value may be going down or he bought too many (to flip) or he can’t close … and then assigns it to a new buyer at a lower price, or just to get out of his obligation. That might disturb the whole building.

Q: If condos are continuing to crash, will we have a collapse?

A: This question (‘collapse’, ‘it’s over’, ‘the music has stopped’) I am being asked often. Some ask it with glee. There is no collapse in the general market. Sharp value declines are in the luxury market which represents less than 8% of the market. I think Single Family homes in most Vancouver suburbs will bottom this summer/fall. Condos will take more time to adjust. One of the biggest problems will be as condo prices decline (and they will 10-15% further) buyers may not qualify for the mortgage of the new values. Lower prices may motivate the bank to say: We will give you a mortgage but $100,000 less than we promised.

Q: China seems to be in a big crisis. Because it is not a democracy? If it collapses will it drag us down?

A: A joke, right? China is not going to collapse. Yes, China and many other countries believe that the so-called fair election democratic may no longer be necessary. And if you look at the gong show in England (one of the oldest democracies and the downright political war in the US…they may be right). China’s autocracy seems better to some … and don’t need an election.

China can switch from an external into an internal market … Its growing consumer society is massive. The West is having a crisis. Europe is in severe crisis. More people will come here…

Q: With mortgage rates being so expensive and the stress test aggravating them further, what do you expect to happen?

A: Mortgage rates are falling and when you compare them to 1993, (5-year term was 13%, today the best 5-year term is 70% lower) – rates are actually quite good for a strong real estate market. Just make sure that you do not believe your banks’ ‘posted rate’ of 5.5% or more when the contract rate is almost 2% lower than that!

Q: It’s easy to quote the sheiks liking oil, but what does that have to do with our need for climate change?

A: My father told me never to discuss religion, politics or sex in polite company. Assuming we are in polite company I want to add one more: Climate Change. But here I go anyhow: I reported to you that I found countries that find oil a blessing because this national treasure allows its people to have free health, free education and no taxes. In Canada we also have a national treasure, we want lower taxes, we want to spend more on healthcare and education, but we hate our national treasure. Enough said.

Q: I liked your take on “Gadget Takeover” but find your prediction on a cashless society way out there. Do you really think we can do without money?

A: Yes. Eventually. Not only that but sometime in the next 5-20 years we will have self-driving cars, no coins and no paper money, in fact a world of no paper at all! Mark my words.

