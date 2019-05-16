//Oz Buzz Podcast #22: Olga Rickards – Coach to High Achievers

Oz Buzz Podcast #22: Olga Rickards – Coach to High Achievers

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST

Olga RickardsOlga Rickards is a best-selling author, regular guest speaker on positive psychology at the University of British Columbia, and coach to high achievers. Olga’s clients include multi-millionaire entrepreneurs and executives running mutli-billion dollar companies.

Olga helps achievers become more successful, happier and enjoy pursuits that deeply enrich their lives. Using her proven yet unconventional system, Olga helps her clients remove inner blocks that silently sabotage their potential, and rewire the brain for more confidence and inner peace, even when they sleep.

Meet Olga at OlgaRickards.com

See ozbuzz.ca for more Ozzie Jurock columns and interviews.

Listen to the Podcast! (And don’t forget to leave us a review!)

available on itunes
Listen on Google Play Music
available on stitcher
listen on souncloud
listen on pocketcasts

listen on spotify

Oz Buzz Podcast

Subscribe

Subscribe to the FREE Hot Properties and Oz Buzz:

(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)

Product Special

By |2019-05-16T19:28:57-07:00May 16th, 2019|Podcasts|0 Comments

About the Author:

Ozzie helps members build an action plan toward real estate success with his Real Estate Action Group, arming investors with the best information and insights possible with his Jurock Real Estate Insider. More info OzzieJurock.com

Related Posts

Leave A Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.