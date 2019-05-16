//Oz Buzz Podcast #22: Olga Rickards – Coach to High Achievers

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST

Olga Rickards is a best-selling author, regular guest speaker on positive psychology at the University of British Columbia, and coach to high achievers. Olga’s clients include multi-millionaire entrepreneurs and executives running mutli-billion dollar companies.

Olga helps achievers become more successful, happier and enjoy pursuits that deeply enrich their lives. Using her proven yet unconventional system, Olga helps her clients remove inner blocks that silently sabotage their potential, and rewire the brain for more confidence and inner peace, even when they sleep.

Meet Olga at OlgaRickards.com