//Oz Buzz Podcast #22: Olga Rickards – Coach to High Achievers

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST
Olga Rickards is a best-selling author, regular guest speaker on positive psychology at the University of British Columbia, and coach to high achievers. Olga’s clients include multi-millionaire entrepreneurs and executives running mutli-billion dollar companies.
Olga helps achievers become more successful, happier and enjoy pursuits that deeply enrich their lives. Using her proven yet unconventional system, Olga helps her clients remove inner blocks that silently sabotage their potential, and rewire the brain for more confidence and inner peace, even when they sleep.
Meet Olga at OlgaRickards.com
See ozbuzz.ca for more Ozzie Jurock columns and interviews.
Oz Buzz Podcast
Subscribe
|Subscribe to the FREE Hot Properties and Oz Buzz:
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Product Special
-
Recording of the Land Rush Real Estate 2019 conference, May 4, 2019 in Vancouver, BC. Complete audio on a USB stick. Pre-order now! Ships two weeks after the conference. For more info see LandRushCanada.com
Leave A Comment