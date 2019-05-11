//Oz Buzz Podcast #21: Dave Steele – CEO of Western Canadian Properties Group

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST
Ozzie Jurock talks to Dave Steele, CEO of Western Canadian Properties Group wcpg.ca Warren Buffett says “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful”. Easier said than done. Today in British Columbia, real estate investors are uncertain and many are frozen at a time when they should be taking action. Dave Steele is the CEO of Western Canadian Properties Group, a development firm focused on developing multi-family projects in the top high growth markets in North America. Over the past 30 years, Dave and his team have helped over 12,000 investors acquire more than $2.0 billion worth of cash flowing investment properties. Today WCPG is developing projects in some of the top markets in British Columbia Including Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Surrey and Victoria.
