//Oz Buzz #24 – The 27th ANNUAL LAND RUSH CONFERENCE WAS A BLAST!

The 27thANNUAL LAND RUSH CONFERENCE WAS A BLAST!

Land Rush 2019 was a smashing success. Some 13 speakers, 22 sponsors and over 550 attendees created a most exciting day. For some attendees it was like “old home day” as they come year after year – some for 20 years, having become rich in the process. But there was also a lot of newcomers, some worried, some hopeful … all motivated to better themselves thru thoughtful, well researched real estate investment. The things that were recommend as ‘buys’ were followed by advice of “what NOT to buy”.

All questions were answered! If you could not make it, NOTE this special idea:

THE NUMBERS AND OTHER THINGS FROM LANDRUSH

Major Point: Toronto had a better April than last, Monteal had a 15% increase in sales, BC is still lagging.

STOCKS: OLD ADAGE COMING TRUE IN 2019?

Q: I know that you do not see yourself as a stock market guy. But you did say to sell Tesla and Bitcin 18 months ago … what say you now?

A: Sell in May and go away!

WHY DO WE LET THEM?

One of the most annoying things that airlines are doing to the millions of passengers worldwide is not only to charge for the luggage, but charge outrageous amounts like $35 first bag, $50 second bag AND WORSE. Additionally, they limit what you can carry on.

Anybody that has flown anywhere lately realizes that people – in order to avoid the excessive fees – schlep their luggage into the cabin and everybody fights for overhead space. How crazy is that?

Of course, airlines profits have soared because they’ve introduced these outrageous fees. West Jet (which I actually like) just reported a 15% increase of profit – just on the increase in baggage fees, AND THEN the penalties. Last month on a flight from London I was overweight on one of my bags by 4 kilos. Flying in front of the bus – my collective 4 bags however were 15 kilos below the combined allowable weight. Never mind that, there was a charge! Okay, a charge is fine, but $100! It’s outrageous – what do you do? Sit on the floor? Move your pieces of clothing around while people stand in line behind you? No, you don’t – you pay. Why can they do that? Because we let them!

PS: ‘The revenge of the little man’: Taking revenge where you can: By way of revenge I will not fly WestJet to London next month (neither will I fly Air Canada – AC has the worst lounges) and use another carrier.

HOT PROPERTY