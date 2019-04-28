//Oz Buzz Podcast #20: Eamonn Percy – Chaos to ORDER

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST

Chaos to ORDER – This week on Oz Buzz, Ozzie interviews Eamonn Percy – business coach extraordinaire, author, speaker, former global executive and CEO of The Percy Group percygroup.ca Eamonn talks about his journey starting as an immigrant, to building a career as a global executive, writing his first book and now running a successful business coaching company. He discusses how the ideas in his book, The 1% Solution, can help business people and real estate investors overcome significant obstacles and achieve big goals through the compounding power of good habits. He also dives into the method he uses to coach owners of multi-million dollars businesses (Chaos to ORDER) and how it can be applied to your own business to become a better leader and build a better business.