//Oz Buzz Podcast #20: Eamonn Percy – Chaos to ORDER

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST
Chaos to ORDER – This week on Oz Buzz, Ozzie interviews Eamonn Percy – business coach extraordinaire, author, speaker, former global executive and CEO of The Percy Group percygroup.ca Eamonn talks about his journey starting as an immigrant, to building a career as a global executive, writing his first book and now running a successful business coaching company. He discusses how the ideas in his book, The 1% Solution, can help business people and real estate investors overcome significant obstacles and achieve big goals through the compounding power of good habits. He also dives into the method he uses to coach owners of multi-million dollars businesses (Chaos to ORDER) and how it can be applied to your own business to become a better leader and build a better business.
See ozbuzz.ca for more Ozzie Jurock columns and interviews.
Oz Buzz Podcast
Subscribe
|Subscribe to the FREE Hot Properties and Oz Buzz:
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Product Special
-
Recording of the Land Rush Real Estate 2019 conference, May 4, 2019 in Vancouver, BC. Complete audio on CD or NEW THIS YEAR we offer it on a USB stick. Pre-order now! Ships two weeks after the conference. For more info see LandRushCanada.com
-
Get ready for an exciting all day, all real estate, all money-making event located in Downtown Vancouver on May 4th, 2019! 12 Speakers – 25 Sponsors – 1 Full day to get you into clarity. 1 Ticket – Regular price $127 2 Tickets – Regular price $197Standard VIP ticket: $207 (valued at $267)
Deluxe VIP ticket: $247 (valued at $417)
- Ozzie’s two books: ‘What, When, Where, and How to Buy Real Estate in Canada’ & ‘Real Estate Action 2.0'
- Reserved front row VIP seating
- Special VIP only registration line
- Complete recording of Real Estate Land Rush 2019 on USB (Value $88.88)
- Half an hour phone consultation with Ozzie (value $150)
- Ozzie’s two books: ‘What, When, Where, and How to Buy Real Estate in Canada’ & ‘Real Estate Action 2.0'
- Reserved front row VIP seating
- Special VIP only registration line
- Complete recording of Real Estate Land Rush 2019 on USB (Value $88.88)
Leave A Comment