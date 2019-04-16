//Oz Buzz #21 – LAND RUSH CONFERENCE IS COMING UP FAST – MAY 4

The 27thANNUAL LANDRUSH CONFERENCE IS COMING UP FAST . This year’s theme: How to make money and how not to lose it!

Speakers present and debate investment opportunities: Edmonton deals, BC’s north, Phoenix real estate deals, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Transit oriented developments, Richmond, Insurance musts, Mortgage secrets, US foreclosures, US tax liens, Forecasts on economy and most Canadian markets with a special focus on Alberta and BC and Investor focus. Watch what you invest in 2019. Go to landrushcanada.com for details.

Today’s Issue:

REAL ESTATE SNAPSHOTS – PHILIPPINES, MALASIA, ABU DHABI, DUBAI

QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS

FOREIGN BUYERS? UPDATE

HOT PROPERTY $50,000 BUYS YOU 20% TURN

PODCASTS: NEW! TOOLBOX

OZZIE’S OPINIONS ON EVERYTHING

BOOK RECOMMENDATION “Carpe Diem Regained”

NEW BUDGET: GOODIES OR SMOKE AND MIRRORS?

Comment: Several comments on investing in the Philippines. One in particular warned about corruption: To register a property you need payoffs that may go right up to the city hall. Another advised: “Make sure that a) Title is actually registered in the name of the seller, b) Deal with a known quality developer c) Obtain a written guarantee from the developer (in a pre-sale) that there are no more than 40% foreign participants in the particular development, d) Research developer. Only buy from long-term established ones. e) Find a local you can trust! Finally, a Vancouverite (now living in Philippines) writes: “Corruption exists, payoffs exist, it takes a month to register a title, mortgage appraisers are owned by the bank (they are not independent) … but payoffs are ‘part of life in Asia’ and are minute in relation to the general size of the investment. Returns have been outstanding notwithstanding.

Major Point: You roll the dice, you win or lose… Make sure you understand the dice.

Q: The tremendous economic collapse in 2008/2009 brought the world to the brink of extinction. Could it happen again?

A: Not sure about that kind of a ‘brink’, but yes, of course it could, as long as we tax payers tolerate the bailouts. From the fraudulent creation of the subprime market, no one was punished, no one went to jail, and billions were absorbed by taxpayers and innocent investors. Investors? Companies created AAA products that were actually junk and the rating agencies approved them! A MUST WATCH is the movie “The Big Short” – It’s on Netflix. The movie ends claiming that we – since 2015 – have created new and similar instruments again and thus are doomed to repeat.

Q: I liked your bit on inflation but can’t find the past issues you refer to.

A: Oz Buzz was started in mid 2018. There are several comments on inflation/deflation in those 20 issues during 2018. However, 25 years worth of issues of Jurock’s Real Estate Insider have carried the arguments a) inflation will win, b) there are 2 kinds of inflation – hard asset as distinct from the goods and services inflation numbers favoured by governments.

Q: Like your numbers. I think the benchmark price would be better.

A: We are doing an Oz Buzz toolbox shortly which will include a discussion on all “numbers” and what exactly they mean, and what you should look out for.

Q: Canada budget looks very helpful. Something good?

A: This is a very quick look at the new federal budget housing measures. Initially it seems a little like smoke and mirrors. Shared equity mortgages have never been popular, and banks may have hesitation about lending when in fact CMHC has a $40,000 lien on the property . As for the RRSP angle: The first-time buyers that it aims at simply don’t have a lot of money in RRSPs. If they could afford that, they would buy a home instead.

This is an election year, so monies are spent on goodies that help win votes. By leaving the stress test in place and failing to do enough to stimulate the economy while piling on debt, the Liberals have guaranteed the Canadian housing market will remain in a deep freeze for a long while.

Q: I read somewhere that new experiences build new brain cells. You must be exploding with your brain cell growth. Love your Facebook posts! Thanks. How do you make the videos of only pictures with music?

A: Thanks. I have a big head already. If you have windows 10, you have the app: Photos. Let it find photos on your computer. If you can’t find them, you did not put your photos into “pictures”. This is vital. Once there…click in “Photo app” on create video…select your photos…click on text…write, click on music…add a synched song…The rest your app does!

SPOTLIGHT: THE THRILLA IN MALAYSIA, ABU DHABI and DUBAI