"Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail." –Ralph Waldo Emerson

Ozzie Jurock has managed some of the largest real estate corporations (10,000+ employees). He is an author of several real estate books and is featured in Donald Trump's 2009 real estate book. Ozzie jurock is one of Canada's leading business motivators and whose investor outlook conferences attract over 500 attendees every time. In Oz Buzz, Ozzie interviews people that have followed their own unique road to success.

WORLD OUTLOOK FINANCIAL CONFERENCE

This World Outlook Conference will be the best one ever! February 1st & 2nd.

Let’s get straight to the point. If you had attended the World Outlook Financial Conference last year and acted on the advice you would have made money on every single investment recommended. Here are just a few examples they recommended: Viemed Healthcare at $2.41 at the WOFC – today it trades at $5.30…up 119%.

Photon Control Inc – recommended at .62 cents at the WOFC – today 1.17 …up 98%

Boyd Group – recommended at the WOFC at $61– today $119…up 95% – (Boyd was first recommended at under $20 at the 2013 Outlook Conference.)

Sylogist – recommended at the WOFC at $8.60 – today $13.62… up 58%

The official WOFC Small Cap Portfolio was up 66%. Incredible but let me make perfectly clear that doesn’t happen every year. However, in the 10 years since Mike Campbell released the first WOFC portfolio it has never failed to deliver double digit gains. Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results, but we like the chances given that Mike chooses the speakers based on their track record (including yours truly the Oz Man!). And on that score the group of headliners includes the incredible Martin Armstrong, Keystone Financials’ Ryan Irvine and Aaron Dunn, BP Global’s Paul Beatty, Timers Digest Market Timer of the Year, Mark Leibovit, and Josef Schachter, is the best you’ll get to see anywhere. I was on a world cruise last year but told the audience in 2016 & 2017 to buy condos in Surrey, Richmond-Brighouse and all of Vancouver. In particular, I focused on presales in the Fraser Valley, some of these had a 250% return on their presale down payment. You’d have also done well on our recommendation of buying warehouses for pot, movie production spaces and investing in student housing. Next week, watch for my 8 astounding predictions. HOT PROPERTIES Surrey 1.5 acre development site for potentially 12 townhomes or 3 single family lots. Price: $3,198,880

1.5 acre development site for potentially 12 townhomes or 3 single family lots. Price: $3,198,880 Port Coquitlam 10-bedroom legal duplex non-conforming fourplex with $5,290 effective rent and $6,000+ potential rent. 2018 renovated. Future development potential. Price: $1,388,880

10-bedroom legal duplex non-conforming fourplex with $5,290 effective rent and $6,000+ potential rent. 2018 renovated. Future development potential. Price: $1,388,880 New Westminster home with 3 suites $4,800 current rent for 2/3 suites. Fully renovated. *Vendor open to take-back mortgage or agreement for sale* . Price: $1,288,880

home with 3 suites $4,800 current rent for 2/3 suites. Fully renovated. . Price: $1,288,880 Surrey 5-bedroom 1/2 duplex with basement suite. Huge value-add opportunity. Price: $738,880

5-bedroom 1/2 duplex with basement suite. Huge value-add opportunity. Price: $738,880 Aldergrove Rentable 2 bedroom + den top floor 1,160 sq./ft unit​ Price: $349,880

Rentable 2 bedroom + den top floor 1,160 sq./ft unit​ Price: $349,880 Victoria. Langford. Least Expensive Home in Greater Victoria ( without strata fees ). 3 bdrms, 1 bath, 7,326 sq. ft. lot. Price: $469,000. (5 comparable houses start at $525,000) QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS Q: I attended your Breakfast speech at the FV Real Estate board last Friday, I could not believe your international immigration numbers. 8% higher in 3rd quarter? Record international for the year? I was amazed of not seeing that as a headline in BC media. In your view, does the arrest of the Chinese CFO change that picture?

A: That is a great question. The reaction of the Chinese government shows that it is actively advising their people to stop buying NA goods etc. However, Huawei’s contract for 5G (which was US reason for arresting the CFO in the first place?) is in doubt now worldwide… All nations are wondering about dealing with that company (accused of implanting spyware in their software). Billions are involved. Cooler (Chinese) heads will prevail. Q: Is the worldwide financial conference worth attending? We live in Golden, BC.

A: I’m speaking. So, it’s worthwhile, ha-ha! Seriously though: Come to the BEST conference in all things financial in the WORLD for 26 years! This is a pivotal point in our financial history. You will be able to make much better decisions after attending. BTW, I drive thru Golden every year to my place in Kimberley … lovely place. Q: Go variable or go long on our mortgage?

A: Not a black and white answer at this time in the cycle. For clarity… Go to ozbuzz.ca: listen to mortgage aces Dustan Woodhouse and Kyle Green. (They both believe variable is better.) Q: Loved your story about sitting on an island, dropping your sausage and being surprised. I have never heard of Thormanby island. Where is it?

A: 15 minutes from Secret Cove (close to Sechelt). Q: My assessments are too high, but should I dispute them, if I want to sell?

A: Keep property? Yes. Sell property? No. Buyers will feel better with high assessment. Comment: Your stock market assessment childish. Stick to real estate.

A: Childish? Yes. Only a child can see that opening stocks are up 500 points, down 300 points by noon and finishing up 400 points is NOT normal. It certainly is NOT a bunch of individual investors acting together worldwide. It’s the machines run by Hedge funds. Period. Individuals buy stocks. Hedge funds and their machines buy market movements directed by their algorithms and timing. There should be an investigation covering December activities. In the meantime, individuals are out. However, you have a point. I am NOT an expert on stocks. I look at stock markets, Brexit, interest rates, etc. only to find out what – if any – impact it could have on our real estate markets. Stocks drop – people won’t buy that cottage. Europe, England and China in turmoil, more people will come here…etc. Comment: I love your Cash is not Trash! You have been preaching for a while that the amount of cash one should have is ‘age dependent’. i.e. ‘if over 70 – 50% cash, etc.’ … are your ratios changing?

A: No. But the older you are, the harder it is to make back the losses. The astounding losses of the last quarter to individuals were and are murderous. Come to Outlook conference and get into clarity from 20 or so experts. OZZIE OPINIONS Interest rates. The Dovish tone by the FED was followed Jan 24, by the ECB head Draghi: “Will not raise rates – at least throughout the summer.” I think rate increases have been successfully kicked into the future. The goal remains, but fear is greater. Hard assets will benefit. The Tsunami of rolling debt turnover will also put pressure to keep rates low. Davos economic conference. Watch the ‘talking heads’ and learn nothing: Gold will be up and down, stocks will be up and down, economies will be up and down, world is slowing down and going up. Just pick your favorite head. The conclusion? They don’t know. US Jobless claims January 24 are at 50 years lows!

