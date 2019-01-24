Oz Buzz Podcast #15: Dustan Woodhouse, Top Mortgage Broker

OZ BUZZ MOVER AND SHAKER PODCAST
Dustan Woodhouse http://www.dustanwoodhouse.ca, strategic consultant to Mortgage Architects, and ‘2017 Mortgage Broker of the year’ in Canada teaches Peak performance in all phases of life. His road has led him to re-invent himself more than once into his future best. Continuously working on Body and mind… and yes… also we talk mortgages – Variable or Fixed – tune in for some expert advice.
Oz Buzz Podcast
