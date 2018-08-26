//Hot Property: Nanaimo Half Acre Site $525,000

Just a brief mention that when we featured the hot property “Auction in Alberta” here … 30 lots sold out in a few hours. Fully serviced lots sold as low as $18,000, average price $33,000!
Nanaimo: Price – $525,000
Half acre site in Departure Bay with approved dev. permit for 2 lot subdivision. Currently has a 3 bed/2 bath rancher with income of $1700 a month to cover carrying costs while you service the sites. Great neighbourhood.
Nanaimo Price – $479,900
Recently reduced central Nanaimo home with suite on corner lot. Lots of updates, great option for investment property.
Dear subscriber,
Please note:
We take what we think may be a good deal – either by owner or by a realtor – and put it out to whoever wants it by subscribing to the free Hot Property section.
Most owners do not want their address of property listed for everyone to see and some realtors feel the same.
When someone responds we pass the interested party on to the owner/realtor who will respond.
We are not promising to list all properties in a certain way, we are not being paid and we make no guarantees of whatever kind.
We simply pass your inquiry on.
Hope that explains it.
Much success,
Ozzie
