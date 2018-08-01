//Hot Property: Vancouver 5-Plex $2,149,000

VANCOUVER 5-PLEX
- 5-Plex on East 1st Ave in East Vancouver with a CAP rate of 4.17%
- Potential for development of four story condos if 3-4 lots are assembled
- All units currently tenanted at market rent with an NOI of $89,657, fully renovated
- $2,149,000
- lot size 33 by 124.5
COURTENAY, VANCOUVER ISLAND
Courtney, BC, SF home has beautiful ocean views, a completely renovated interior, on a lot which is almost half an acre, with a fairytale setting in nature, that you can build a detached Carriage house or Coach house on. It also has an assumable CIBC 5-year closed first mortgage at 2.69% with 51 months left, blendable.
QUESNEL 4 BUILDING LOTS
2 WATERFRONT (On Fraser river), 2-semi waterfront – all in gated waterfront community.
Sewer, hydro etc. all on lot line – all 4 lots $99,000
Email hotproperty@jurock.com for more info.
Dear subscriber,
Please note:
We take what we think may be a good deal – either by owner or by a realtor – and put it out to whoever wants it by subscribing to the free Hot Property section.
Most owners do not want their address of property listed for everyone to see and some realtors feel the same.
When someone responds we pass the interested party on to the owner/realtor who will respond.
We are not promising to list all properties in a certain way, we are not being paid and we make no guarantees of whatever kind.
We simply pass your inquiry on.
Hope that explains it.
Much success,
Ozzie
