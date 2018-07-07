//Hot Property – Lower Mainland Condo – $162,000, 2 Bedroom Condo $284,900

- Harrison Hot Springs – One kind of a deal, Studio Suite, 310 sqft , with bathroom and kitchen, Condo fee $111, weekly and monthly rentals possible, Asking $162,000.
- Abbotsford, $284,900, 2 bed condo, 1 bath, rentals allowed, fully renovated, positive cash flow, 916 square feet, Top Floor Corner unit. For investor: 20% or $56,000 down at 3.89%, Projected Rent $1,600, Property Tax $58, Insurance $20, Strata fee $317, Mortgage payment $1,074, Net $131.
- Surrey, 1 bedroom condo, $339,000.
- North Delta, basement home, 2 lots subdividable, $1 million.
Email hotproperty@jurock.com for more info.
