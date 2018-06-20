These are the Hot Properties for this week. Please read the disclaimer – Properties here we think are a good deal, but there are no guarantees.

LEAST EXPENSIVE HOUSE with a SUITE on the WESTSHORE

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1,601 square feet of living space

7,841 square foot lot

Seller MAY carry some financing

Suite is in a SEPARATE BUILDING, and the listing states the SUITE IS LEGAL too!

Asking $630,000

ONLY SIX HOUSES with SUITES in ALL of GREATER VICTORIA (excluding Sooke) are priced under $650,000. Only one is listed cheaper than this, and it’s a tear down.

Nanaimo: Updated 3 level 2300 sq ft single family home with fully fenced yard on a cul-de-sac in North Nanaimo. Great find at $599,00. Nanaimo, 4 Bedroom, 3 bath 2200 sq ft single family lakefront home. Beautiful back yard, with steps down to the lake. Able to launch your kayak from your backyard! Not many options to own lakefront within the city. Price – $689,900 Abbotsford: Best priced 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in Abbotsford with rentals allowed and no other restrictions: $360,000 – fully renovated and landscaped. Rents in the area are currently $1500-$1650 a month. Central location, walking distance to hospital, mill lake park, and University of Fraser Valley Lowest price house with a suite in North Surrey, 5 beds, 3 baths $839,880. Rents for basement suites are $1400-$1600 in the area. Upstairs would rent for $2200 -2400 a month. Affordable retirement: $225,000. Age restricted – one of the owners should be over 55 years.

