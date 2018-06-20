Least Expensive House with a Suite on the Westshore

//Least Expensive House with a Suite on the Westshore

Least Expensive House with a Suite on the Westshore

These are the Hot Properties for this week. Please read the disclaimer – Properties here we think are a good deal, but there are no guarantees.

We are happy to put you together with either the owner, or the realtor representing the owner for details on these properties.

Find out more by e-mailing hotproperty@jurock.com.

LEAST EXPENSIVE HOUSE with a SUITE on the WESTSHORE

4 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
1,601 square feet of living space
7,841 square foot lot
Seller MAY carry some financing
Suite is in a SEPARATE BUILDING, and the listing states the SUITE IS LEGAL too!
Asking $630,000

ONLY SIX HOUSES with SUITES in ALL of GREATER VICTORIA (excluding Sooke) are priced under $650,000. Only one is listed cheaper than this, and it’s a tear down.

  1. Nanaimo: Updated 3 level 2300 sq ft single family home with fully fenced yard on a cul-de-sac in North Nanaimo. Great find at  $599,00.
  2. Nanaimo, 4 Bedroom, 3 bath 2200 sq ft single family lakefront home. Beautiful back yard, with steps down to the lake. Able to launch your kayak from your backyard! Not many options to own lakefront within the city. Price – $689,900
  3. Abbotsford: Best priced 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in Abbotsford with rentals allowed and no other restrictions: $360,000 – fully renovated and landscaped. Rents in the area are currently $1500-$1650 a month. Central location, walking distance to hospital, mill lake park, and University of Fraser Valley
  4. Lowest price house with a suite in North Surrey, 5 beds, 3 baths $839,880.  Rents for basement suites are $1400-$1600 in the area. Upstairs would rent for $2200 -2400 a month.
  5. Affordable retirement: $225,000. Age restricted – one of the owners should be over 55 years.

OzBuzz
The new OzBuzz is out as well and will be in your inbox shortly.

Subscribe to Hot Properties and Oz Buzz:
DISCLAIMER: View any posting on this website with the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)” and it’s website www.jurock.com are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in any posting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said JREI does not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial planning or other professional advice. The said JREI may or may not own properties discussed here or receive or not receive referral fees as a result of this posting or invitation. The said JREI hereby disclaims all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of this postings. If you respond to any posting JREI, fully expects that you get independent real estate/legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.

Recent Hot Properties

By | 2018-06-20T17:04:22+00:00 June 20th, 2018|Hot Property|0 Comments

About the Author:

Ozzie helps members build an action plan toward real estate success with his Real Estate Action Group, arming investors with the best information and insights possible with his Jurock Real Estate Insider. More info OzzieJurock.com

Related Posts

Leave A Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.