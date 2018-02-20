Land Rush 2018 Real Estate Conference, April 7, 2018

by · February 20, 2018

LAND RUSH

LAND RUSH 2018 – April 7, 2018

12 ACE SPEAKERS PREDICT THE FUTURE OF THE CANADIAN AND US REAL ESTATE MARKETS.

Land Rush 2018 is shaping up to be one of the most important conferences of all time!

  • Will Vancouver sales continue to crash?
  • What sleeper areas should investors buy in British Columbia?
  • What does a Trump presidency mean for us?
  • Where to invest in the U.S.?
  • Will oil prices recover?
  • Will the Canadian Dollar rebound?
  • Will the Chinese and other foreigner’s money stop coming to Vancouver? And of course deals, deals, deals!

BUY TICKETS or get more info at landrushcanada.com

Tags:

Ozzie Jurock

Ozzie Jurock

Ozzie helps members build an action plan toward real estate success with his Real Estate Action Group, arming investors with the best information and insights possible with his Jurock Real Estate Insider. More info OzzieJurock.com

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT, POPULAR, COMMENTS, TAGS

Latest Tweets