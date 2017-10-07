Pemberton 1 bedroom condo – $246,635

A) Pemberton small 1 bedroom condo in 8 year old building – licensed nightly rental use, short term and long term stays. Impressive revenue history. Furniture included. Management in place. 22 minutes to booming Whistler. Bargain price: $246,635.

B) For the price of a 1,200 sq. foot condo you can buy a 5,900 sq. foot mansion on 62 acres! 62 acres of lush, mature trees & shrubs all in breathtaking colors. This home has a great room with a 24 foot ceiling, amazing custom rock fireplace / floor to ceiling windows with an unforgettable view overlooking your private acreage and the Purcell Mountains. There is an attached heated triple garage, a 1500 sq. ft. detached shop & 1300 sq. ft. warehouse. 3 wells including irrigation well @ 150 gpm – UG Sprinkler. Price: $1,650,000 (Oh where? Rocky Mountain area.)

DISCLAIMER: View any posting on this website with the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)” and it’s website www.jurock.com are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in any posting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said JREI does not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial planning or other professional advice. The said JREI may or may not own properties discussed here or receive or not receive referral fees as a result of this posting or invitation. The said JREI hereby disclaims all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of this postings. If you respond to any posting JREI, fully expects that you get independent real estate/legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.