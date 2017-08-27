Salmon Arm Lake View Acreage – $570,000

1. Salmon Arm: ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Situated on 2.88 lake view acres, this stylish home has 2 separate living areas, plus full RV hook up in the yard. 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, quality built! $570,000.

2. Surrey: duplex, close to Surrey Central, 10,000 sq foot lot, great deal at $838,000. Income and great holding property.

DISCLAIMER: View any posting on this website with the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)” and it’s website www.jurock.com are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in any posting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said JREI does not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial planning or other professional advice. The said JREI may or may not own properties discussed here or receive or not receive referral fees as a result of this posting or invitation. The said JREI hereby disclaims all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of this postings. If you respond to any posting JREI, fully expects that you get independent real estate/legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.