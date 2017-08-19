Nanaimo: Recently Renovated with a Suite – $499,900

1. Nanaimo

$499,900 – Recently renovated with a suite and RV parking, 200 amp panel and a heat pump.

with a suite and RV parking, 200 amp panel and a heat pump. $299,900 – Fixer upper with new roof and furnace. Lots of potential to build sweat equity.

with new roof and furnace. Lots of potential to build sweat equity. $1,600,000 – 80 Acres zoned for resource management. Property has an 8 acre lake on it and RM9 zoning allows for two houses.

2. LEAST expensive home currently for sale on the Saanich Peninsula!

3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom rancher

1,421 sq ft

7,200 square foot lot

Built in 1978

8 days on the market

Listed at $539,900

Friday, August 18th, offer fell through due to financing

Priced lower to reflect smell from smoker, and need for new flooring

Offers to be left open 24 hours, desired closing date is September 29th

ONLY TWO HOUSES have sold for less on the Saanich Peninsula so far in 2017.

