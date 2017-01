Can manage yourself or have turnkey property management out of Kelowna.

3 bed, 3 bath condo pre-sales, starting at $379,900+ GST with projected $400+/month positive cashflow (more if self-manage the property).

Ozzie Jurock

Ozzie helps members build an action plan toward real estate success with his Real Estate Action Group, arming investors with the best information and insights possible with his Jurock Real Estate Insider. More info OzzieJurock.com