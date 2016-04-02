Abbotsford condo $58,900

by · April 2, 2016

Historic Downtown Abbotsford, BC w/ Mt Baker in the back drop
Historic Downtown Abbotsford, BC w/ Mt Baker in the back drop
  1. Abbotsford, 1 bedroom condo, Price: $58,900;
  2. Quesnel, 2 bedroom suite, near hospital downtown, owner may carry a first mortgage of $60,000. Price: $74,900; 
  3. Chilliwack, 2 bedroom, Price: $66,500.

Tags:

Ozzie Jurock

Ozzie Jurock

Ozzie helps members build an action plan toward real estate success with his Real Estate Action Group, arming investors with the best information and insights possible with his Jurock Real Estate Insider. More info OzzieJurock.com

You may also like...

1 Response

  1. Roger says:
    August 15, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    I would like to know about that Abbotsford condo. Where in Abbotsford is it exactly and where can I get further information about it. Thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT, POPULAR, COMMENTS, TAGS

Latest Tweets