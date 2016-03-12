Many strata councils are  voting “no tenants allowed”

by · March 12, 2016

You are reducing the value of your condo! When time comes to sell you take out about 50% of the buyers that want to buy for investment.

Many condo councils are voting out tenants (you then can only rent to family members) and yes they can do that!

The idea seems to be that tenants are problems.

Actually there are countless owner run stratas in Vancouver that have a multitude of problems.

  1. Owners that live there can be picky, don’t like each other and fight like cats and dogs
  2. well run tenant building is almost  always better than an owner occupied building
  3. Owners that hire a professional (!) management company for the selection and management of tenants can rest easy

  1. Sam Bailey says:
    July 20, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I found this article to have a very biased tone to it. For example, you wrote “Owners [that live there] can be picky, don’t like each other and fight like cats and dogs”. This is a huge generalization and does not help to inform anyone at all on the subject. Tenants, owners….these are people all capable of fighting.

